Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,269 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 52.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 418,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144,795 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.6% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.96 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.