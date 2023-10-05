Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 192.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,980,283. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $353.65. 274,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

