Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

