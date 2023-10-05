Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 638,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,180. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.