Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $160.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,133. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $2,780,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 52.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $1,249,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

