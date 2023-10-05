Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 1.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Chorus Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

