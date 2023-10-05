City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -235.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

