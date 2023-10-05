CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.48. The stock had a trading volume of 501,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,445. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $191.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

