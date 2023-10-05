CoinField Coin (CFC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $76.67

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.18 million and $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

