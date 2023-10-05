Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 785,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 310,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after buying an additional 56,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 2,263,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,192. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

