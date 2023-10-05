Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 160,709 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,407,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

