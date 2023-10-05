Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 17,612,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,621,033. The company has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

