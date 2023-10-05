Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 1,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.