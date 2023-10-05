CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CompX International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CIX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314. The company has a market cap of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.70. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

In other CompX International news, Director Ann Manix sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

