Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,685.87

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,685.87 and traded as high as C$2,816.05. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,801.24, with a volume of 43,540 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,080.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,755.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,686.84. The company has a market cap of C$60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$17.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.76 by C$2.51. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 104.0240642 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $5.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

