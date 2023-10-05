Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.35

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.35 and traded as high as $160.04. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $157.19, with a volume of 7,206,154 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.