Contrasting CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CloudMD Software & Services and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group 2.26% 6.36% 3.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group $1.36 billion 1.95 -$8.59 million $0.27 83.63

This table compares CloudMD Software & Services and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CloudMD Software & Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CloudMD Software & Services and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudMD Software & Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $36.86, suggesting a potential upside of 63.23%. Given Privia Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than CloudMD Software & Services.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats CloudMD Software & Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health. The company also provides digital health solutions, including electronic health records and practice management solutions; MyHealthAccess, a patient portal that enables online appointment booking and virtual care visits; and Health and Wellness Network and Real Time Intervention platform. In addition, it offers health education platform for peer-reviewed educational resources; and VisionPros, an online vision care platform that provides contact lenses to customers, as well as operates navigation software and pharmacy. Further, it provides patient support and education programs; and pharmaceutical logistic services, including drug distribution and patient navigation assistance. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc. and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc. in February 2020. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

