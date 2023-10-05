Conwest Associates, LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.986 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Conwest Associates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWPS remained flat at $26.60 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Conwest Associates has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $26.60.
Conwest Associates Company Profile
