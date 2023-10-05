Conwest Associates, LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.986 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWPS remained flat at $26.60 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Conwest Associates has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Conwest Associates (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.