Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00024966 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $61.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 367,918,865 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.