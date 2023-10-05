Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FedEx by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in FedEx by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.04. The stock had a trading volume of 523,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,473. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.