Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

