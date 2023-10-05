Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,522 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,982. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

