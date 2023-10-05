Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAP

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.85. 142,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.86. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,324,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after buying an additional 1,411,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.