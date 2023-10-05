Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2991 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $65.88. 7,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 230.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

