Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $282.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.