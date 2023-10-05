Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average of $157.21. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $3,124,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,972,024 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.