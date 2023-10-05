DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 384 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $497.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,992. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

