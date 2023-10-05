DBK Financial Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $171.72. 23,856,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,708,307. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

