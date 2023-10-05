DBK Financial Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.66. 228,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,867. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

