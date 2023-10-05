DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 177% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $82.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00156238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00011950 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003590 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

