DEI Price Up 5.8% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $282.88 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00236418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013858 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

