DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 40,886 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $260,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.47. 4,772,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

