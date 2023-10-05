DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $214,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

