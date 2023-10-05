DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $119.40 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $119,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN traded up $13.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $828.36. 156,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $811.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $780.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a "downgrade" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

