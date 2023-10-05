DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $123.30 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,678 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.63% of Hologic worth $123,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,386. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

