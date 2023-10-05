DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $461.56 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82,427 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $461,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $827.73. The stock had a trading volume of 579,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,116. The firm has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $857.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.06.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

