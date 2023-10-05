DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 191,313 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $207,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

