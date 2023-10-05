DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 432,633 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 432,633 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $165,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $69.59. 2,582,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

