DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $113,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

