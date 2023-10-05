DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

XRAY traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,160. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after buying an additional 149,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

