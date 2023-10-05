dForce USD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.99 million and $581.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00236466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,185,827 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99074194 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,000.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

