Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.68. 883,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

