Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.6 %
BABA stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.71. 5,465,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,081,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
