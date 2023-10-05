Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 1.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 179,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

