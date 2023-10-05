Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.59

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 102729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 93.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 130.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

