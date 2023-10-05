Dohj LLC Buys 115 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.72. 612,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

