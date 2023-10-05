DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:DSL opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.78.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
