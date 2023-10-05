DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DSL opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

