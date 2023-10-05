Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 31,305 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $3,133,943.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,678,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,548,295.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,175 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $2,618,285.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22.

On Monday, September 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55.

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $6,314,258.28.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,909,640.43.

On Thursday, July 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.5 %

FCFS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $105.68.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

