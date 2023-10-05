dYdX Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $360.22 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00007125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

