E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading 1.3% Higher

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 58,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

E3 Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a P/E ratio of -27.65. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35.

E3 Metals Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

